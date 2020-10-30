Short Interest in Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Decreases By 40.0%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 394.0 days.

Shares of TRZBF stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRZBF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Transat A.T. from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.