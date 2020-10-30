Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Rises By 331.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 331.1% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $151.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.36. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $97.77 and a 52-week high of $162.45.

