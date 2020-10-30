Short Interest in Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Expands By 200.0%

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS VEGPF opened at $1.32 on Friday. Vectura Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $794.96 million, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

