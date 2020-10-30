Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SMMNY opened at $21.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

