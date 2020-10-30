Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PHPPY stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Signify has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $21.50.
Signify Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.