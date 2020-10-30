Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHPPY stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Signify has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

