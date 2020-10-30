Signify’s (SFFYF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SFFYF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. Signify has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

