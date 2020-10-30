Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Position Decreased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Strs Ohio raised its position in Silgan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Silgan by 2,948.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 394,648 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Silgan by 38.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.