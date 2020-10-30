Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor producer on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend by 92.3% over the last three years.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.