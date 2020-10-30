Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor producer on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.
Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend by 92.3% over the last three years.
SIMO stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
