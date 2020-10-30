Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.26. Silver Predator shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 7,681 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -22.27.

Silver Predator Company Profile (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.

