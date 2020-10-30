Silvercorp Metals (SVM) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE: SVM) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Silvercorp Metals to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercorp Metals 23.23% 6.67% 5.64% Silvercorp Metals Competitors -17.98% -13.35% -1.45%

32.3% of Silvercorp Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silvercorp Metals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercorp Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercorp Metals Competitors 735 2820 2620 95 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 27.40%. Given Silvercorp Metals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silvercorp Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Silvercorp Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 35.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvercorp Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercorp Metals $158.83 million $34.27 million 33.35 Silvercorp Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 36.68

Silvercorp Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Silvercorp Metals. Silvercorp Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Silvercorp Metals has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercorp Metals’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.