Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,203 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 34.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 700,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 472,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 137,983 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup upped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.