Skylands Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,800 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after buying an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.54.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.