Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,601,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNKN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

In other Dunkin’ Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunkin' Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

