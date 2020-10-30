Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 38.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,596,584.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $476.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.96 and a 200 day moving average of $440.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.47.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.