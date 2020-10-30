Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 657,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 32.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 490,750 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $3,219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $2,094,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $564.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

