Skylands Capital LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cubic by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,823 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cubic by 21.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cubic by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cubic by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cubic by 29.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.99. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

