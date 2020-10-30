Skylands Capital LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $9,208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 106.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 76,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

ADS opened at $52.04 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.18. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

