Skylands Capital LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,550 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 28,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $898.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti upped their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $556,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,900. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

