Skylands Capital LLC Increases Holdings in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 98.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 472.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 462,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEC opened at $47.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. NVE Corp has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $230.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised NVE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

