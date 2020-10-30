Skylands Capital LLC Invests $450,000 in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,033,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,602 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,871,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 8,583.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,369,000 after purchasing an additional 902,655 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,710,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $2,601,638. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

