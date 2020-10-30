Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.71 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

