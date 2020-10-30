Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $628,000 Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Separately, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,000.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $34.83 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.