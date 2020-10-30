Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $628,000 Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.
Separately, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $34.83 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
