Skylands Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $208,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $508,926.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,393.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 57,415 shares of company stock worth $1,808,475. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $26.85 on Friday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

