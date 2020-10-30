Skylands Capital LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 32.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,946 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,347. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $267.02 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $293.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

