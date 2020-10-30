Skylands Capital LLC Sells 11,300 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 274.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $44.80 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -194.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

