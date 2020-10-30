Skylands Capital LLC Sells 34,600 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 92,609 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 575,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 69,833 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

