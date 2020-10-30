Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after purchasing an additional 185,152 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,094 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average of $130.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,923,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

