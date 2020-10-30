Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $145.16 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.28. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.