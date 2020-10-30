SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

The company also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 118.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 14.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 372.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 117,121 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.