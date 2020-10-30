Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.
ZZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
TSE ZZZ opened at C$22.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.61. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$24.98.
In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,178.50.
About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.