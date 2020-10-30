Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$22.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.61. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$24.98.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,178.50.

About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

