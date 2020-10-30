Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $100.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.07.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 164.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 86.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 125,916 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,711,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

