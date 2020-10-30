Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $56.00

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

Get Aecom alerts:

NYSE:ACM opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. Aecom has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the first quarter worth $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aecom by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aecom by 96.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 73,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aecom by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after buying an additional 118,003 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.