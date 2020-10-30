Smith Barney Citigroup Raises The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $24.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NYSE IPG opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,219,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after buying an additional 639,344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,164,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 232,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

