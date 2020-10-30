Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) & Coil Tubing Technology (NYSE:CTBG) Critical Contrast

Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 1.00% 9.51% 7.50%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Coil Tubing Technology and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 3 5 0 2.63

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $9.93, suggesting a potential upside of 71.18%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $241.69 million 1.09 $52.01 million $1.32 4.39

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Coil Tubing Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of 10.84, meaning that its share price is 984% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats Coil Tubing Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coil Tubing Technology

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites. It also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and Railtronix, a real-time inventory management software. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, and oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

