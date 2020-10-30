SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOUHY. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

SOUHY stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.99. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

