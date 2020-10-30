Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total value of $3,452,123.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,842,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

