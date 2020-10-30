Spot Coffee Ltd. (SPP.V) (CVE:SPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Spot Coffee Ltd. (SPP.V) (CVE:SPP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 44500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Spot Coffee Ltd. (SPP.V) Company Profile (CVE:SPP)

SPoT Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafÃ©s in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide meals and in-house roasted gourmet coffee. It operates a total of 25 cafÃ©s in development or under construction, which include 5 corporate-owned cafÃ©s located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Glens Falls; 10 operating franchise cafÃ©s in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hertel, West Hartford, Hamburg, Clarence, Williamsville, Waterfront Village, Amherst, and West Seneca; 5 Express cafÃ©s operating under license to Dash's Supermarkets and to Chartwells at the Buffalo State College; and 5 franchise locations being developed and under construction.

