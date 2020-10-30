SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Pi Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

SSRM stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2,101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 622,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 594,582 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

