Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from C$1.80 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) stock opened at C$2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.17.

About Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases, which is located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

