Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from C$1.80 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) stock opened at C$2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.17.
About Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V)
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.