Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

SWK stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

