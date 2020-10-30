State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 33,037 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Welltower were worth $26,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 89.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Mizuho lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

