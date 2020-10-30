State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 27,815 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $29,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

EDU opened at $165.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $179.72.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

