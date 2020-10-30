State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $40,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $306,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $267.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.50. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $293.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,347. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

