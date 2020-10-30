State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Clorox worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Clorox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clorox by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

CLX opened at $208.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.44 and a 200-day moving average of $212.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

