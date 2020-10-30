State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,164 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $17,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $680,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $2,180,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.8% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

