State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 23,187 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $106,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106.3% during the third quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $214.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

