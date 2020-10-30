State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $31,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,481,000 after buying an additional 302,213 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 511,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after buying an additional 60,383 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 725.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 123,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM opened at $107.55 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.