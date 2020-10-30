State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $41,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

