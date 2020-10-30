State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $33,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Moody’s by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $263.00 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.59. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.