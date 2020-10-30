State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after acquiring an additional 995,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $73,136,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN opened at $118.21 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.